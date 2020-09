More than 130 players from current FCS programs made the final 53-man rosters for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

The full list of players is below. But first, let’s see which FCS teams and conferences have the most players on NFL rosters.

NOTE: Only current FCS programs were used for this list.

Teams

7 – James Madison

6 – Delaware, Harvard

5 – Eastern Washington, Idaho, North Dakota State

4 – Chattanooga, Illinois State, North Carolina A&T

3 – Samford, Southern Illinois, Villanova, Penn, South Carolina State

2 – Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Eastern Illinois, Northern Iowa, Prairie View A&M, Sam Houston State, San Diego, South Dakota, Southern Utah, Tennessee State, Wagner, William & Mary, Yale

1 – Alabama State, Bucknell, Central Arkansas, Cornell, Dayton, Drake, Eastern Kentucky, Elon, Fordham, Furman, Grambling, Holy Cross, Idaho State, Indiana State, Jacksonville State, Maine, Marist, McNeese, Missouri State, Monmouth, Montana State, Morgan State, Murray State, Cal Poly, North Alabama, North Carolina Central, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Portland State, Presbyterian, Princeton, Sacramento State, SEMO, South Dakota State, Southern, Stephen F. Austin, Stetson, Stony Brook, Tarleton State, The Citadel, Towson, UT-Martin, Weber State, Western Carolina, Western Illinois, Youngstown State

Conferences

22 – CAA

21 – MVFC

20 – Big Sky

13 – Ivy

10 – SoCon

9 – OVC, MEAC

7 – SWAC

6 – Pioneer

5 – Southland

3 – Big South, Patriot

2 – NEC

Players from current FCS programs on 53-man rosters